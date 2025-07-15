WBD to launch S2 of preschool series Cuqin

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery is gearing up to air the second season of 3D animated upper preschool comedy-adventure series Cuqin, produced by Canary Islands- and Madrid-based animation studio Ánima Kitchent, on Cartoonito and HBO Max.

The 20×5′ season follows the adventures of three toddlers who love playing together at nursery. The new season will premiere across Latin America on Cartoonito and HBO Max on August 4, with more episodes rolling out over the course of the year.