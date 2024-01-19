WBD expands streaming offering in Poland with FAST, goes FTA in Czech Republic

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has launched 15 TVN-branded free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels in Poland and its first free-to-air (FTA) TV channel in the Czech Republic.

The 15 FAST channels will be available on local streaming platform Player and cover a range of themes. They include TVN Fan-Favorite Series (comedy drama), TVN Moments of Truth (scripted reality), TVN Law & Life (law-themed scripted reality), TVN School of Life (YA) and TVN Heroines (romance).

Others include TVN Soap Operas, TVN Hospital Drama, TVN Talk Shows, TVN Crime Mysteries, TVN Boujee Lifestyle, TVN Fix It, TVN Love in Paradise, TVN At Home, TVN Culinary Extravaganza and TVN Thrills On Wheels.

The content on the channels has been curated and have been sourced from WBD and its wider FTA networks, such as TVN, TTV, TVN7 and Metro.

“The size of this project is exceptional not only in Poland but also in comparison to other international markets. Our investment in FAST channels is a step forward in our journey towards the future of television and I am excited about the unique opportunities it presents,” said Kasia Kieli, president and MD at WBD Poland and CEO at TVN.

Meanwhile, WBD has expanded its linear portfolio in the Czech Republic with the launch of Warner TV later this year, marking its first FTA TV channel in the country, where it operates 18 pay TV linear channels and the HBO Max streaming platform

It marks the second market after Italy where Warner TV is available FTA and the eleventh market in EMEA where Warner TV is available.

Jamie Cooke, general manager CEE, Baltics, Middle East, Mediterranean and Turkey at WBD, said: “With the launch of Warner TV, we will be completing our already extensive local linear offer, and we will bring to all viewers great movies and productions from our Warner Bros Discovery library.

“The Czech Republic is one of our most important countries in the region and Warner TV represents a natural step, as all TV, movies and series enthusiasts in the market will be able to watch great content on our new free to air channel.”