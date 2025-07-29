WBD confirms leadership structure and rebranding for when business splits

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) will rename its Streaming and Studios business as Warner Bros and its Global Networks business as Discovery Global when the company separates into two publicly traded companies in mid-2026.

WBD confirmed plans to split the company last month. Warner Bros will be home to Warner Bros Television, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros Gaming Studios, as well as their film and television libraries.

Discovery Global will house entertainment, sport and news television brands around the world including CNN and TNT Sports in the US, Discovery and the free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and sports site Bleacher Report.

The Warner Bros leadership team will be led by WBD’s current president and CEO David Zaslav, who will serve as president and CEO of Warner Bros. He will be joined by co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group Pam Abdy and Mike de Luca, chief legal officer Priya Aiyar, HBO and HBO Max chair and CEO Casey Bloys, chief operating officer Bruce Campbell and chair and CEO of Warner Bros TV Group Channing Dungey.

Also in the Warner Bros leadership team are DC Studios co-chairs and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, CEO and president of streaming and games JB Perrette, chief technology officer Avi Saxena, chief accounting officer Lori Locke and chief communications and public affairs officer Robert Gibbs.

Zaslav said: “We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world.

“Over the past several years, we have made important strides across the business, launching and investing in a profitable, global streaming service and reinvigorating our studios to return them again to an industry leading position.

“With our unmatched portfolio of storytelling IP coupled with our incredible creative partners, and now an executive team of proven, bold and committed creative and corporate leaders, we are in a strong position to launch and continue to meaningfully grow a company worthy of our storied past.”

The Discovery Global leadership team will be led by WBD’s current chief financial officer (CFO) Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will serve as president and CEO of Discovery Global.

He will be joined by president for the US, UK and Germany, Discovery+ and chief content officer Gerhard Zeiler, chief development officer Anil Jhingan, president of international Fernando Medin, president of distribution Scott Miller, exec VP of content strategy and insights Fulvia Nicoli, chair and CEO of TNT Sports Luis Silberwasser, and chair and CEO of CNN Worldwide Mark Thompson.

Also in the Discovery Global leadership team are president and MD of Poland and CEO of TVN Kasia Kieli, CFO Fraser Woodford, chief technology officer David Duvall, chief legal officer Sue Underworld, chief accounting officer Brian Rauch, chief people and culture officer Amy Girdwood, president of US ad sales GTM Ryan Gould and president of US ad sales platform monetisation Bobby Voltaggio.

Wiedenfels said: “As we prepare for the launch of Discovery Global, our enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead only grows thanks to our leading portfolio of beloved brands and programming, our worldwide footprint for adults, kids and families, and now the experienced and talented leadership team who will ensure strong operational execution to drive strategic investments and deliver compelling content to global audiences.”

Warner Bros has begun searching to fill both the CFO and chief people and culture officer roles, while Discovery Global is looking to hire a chief communications and public affairs officer.