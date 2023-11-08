WBD boosts streaming profit to $111m in Q3 but loses subscribers again

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)’s streaming business turned a profit of US$111m in the third quarter but subscriber numbers fell once again, following the combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ to form Max earlier this year.

In its direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment, revenue increased 5% to US$2.44bn in the quarter, helped by a 29% increase in advertising revenue driven by uptake of Max’s ad-supported tier in the US.

WBD now has 95.1 million global D2C subscribers, down by 700,000 from the prior quarter. Within that, it has 52.7 million subs in the US, down from 54 million previously, while its international D2C subscriber total increased to 42.5 million, up from 41.8 million the quarter before.

President and CEO David Zaslav said subscriber numbers were “impacted by one of our lightest original content schedules in years, in part due to the strike constraints that compelled us to delay some releases,” in addition to a further decline in the number of overlapping subscribers to both Discovery+ and Max.

Streaming profit of US$111m in the quarter was a significant improvement over the same period last year, when WBD lost US$634m in its D2C segment.

Across its entire business, WBD revenue increased by 1% to US$9.98bn compared with the previous year, but the company posted a net loss of US$417m (compared with US$2.31bn last year), despite the massive theatrical performance of the Barbie movie, which took around US$1.5bn at the global box office.

In its studios segment, revenue climbed 3% year-on-year to US$3.23bn, while adjusted earnings for the quarter fell 5% to US$727m. The networks segment saw revenue decline 7% to US$4.89bn, which it attributed to a sharp decline in advertising revenue, while adjusted earnings fell 9% to US$2.4bn. Execs conceded that it is unclear right now whether the ad market will improve in 2024.

WBD repaid US$2.4bn in debt in the quarter, meaning its gross debt pile now stands at US$45.3bn. Since WBD formed from the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia in April 2022, the company has repaid around US$12bn in debt. It is on course to “meaningfully exceed” US$5bn in free cash flow for fiscal 2023, said execs.

In a challenging economic environment such as this, Zaslav said WBD’s financial discipline has set it up to “allocate more capital towards growth opportunities” in the coming year – something he believes some of WBD’s competitors are not positioned to do. He also said that in a media market expected to undergo significant consolidation in the next two years, WBD is putting itself in a strong position to emerge as one of the dominant forces.

“This is a company that’s generating over US$5bn in free cash flow [annually] and we paid down US$12bn in debt. What that gives us is stability and sustainability and, ultimately, in a difficult environment, it’s going to give us optionality because we’re surrounded by a lot of companies that don’t have the geographic diversity that we have, aren’t generating real free cash flow and have debt that’s presenting issues,” he said.

“We’re de-levering debt at a time when our peers are levering up, at a time when our peers are unstable and there are a lot of excess players in the market. So this will give us a chance not only to fight to grow in the next year but to have the kind of balance sheet and kind of stability of a real, diverse company – gaming, TV, motion picture, streaming, HBO, linear – that we could be really opportunistic over the next 12 to 24 months.”

Elsewhere, Zaslav said WBD would continue to license content to competitors on a non-exclusive basis where it makes sense. After several years of curtailing its licensing activities, the company recently began selling older shows and movies to rivals, including a recently revealed deal in which Netflix picked up a raft of DC movies on a non-exclusive basis.

Zaslav said: “We’re trying to figure out exactly how to maximise the value and we debate it all the time,” but stressed: “We won’t do it if the economics aren’t significant.”