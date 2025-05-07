Please wait...
WBD ANZ picks up shelved David Hasselhoff, Rhys Darby road trip series Hoff Roading

David Hasselhoff and Rhys Darby star in Hoff Roading

Warner Bros Discovery Australia and New Zealand has secured the rights for unscripted David Hasselhoff travel series, Hoff Roading, for the New Zealand market.

The series was originally developed by New Zealand unscripted production company Stripe Media, which went into receivership last year.

The road trip series co-starring New Zealand actor and comedian Rhys Darby, had been shelved due to the production company’s collapse but the project has been resuscitated by Perpetual Entertainment’s New Zealand team.

Perpetual is currently concluding post-production on the series to revive Hoff Roading for New Zealand and global audiences.

Perpetual Entertainment’s NZ managing director and executive producer, Vicki Keogh said: “Resurrecting this production was important, not just to ensure the hard work of the cast and crew is seen, but also to repair relationships with international talent. We’re delighted to be partnering with Warner Bros Discovery and Fulcrum Media Finance on this entertaining and heartfelt series and we’re grateful to David and Rhys for trusting us to bring their story back to life.”

Hoff Roading will air on WBD owned networks, Three and ThreeNow in the second half of 2025.

“We’re thrilled to bring this series to local audiences, showcasing beloved local comedy genius Rhys Darby, alongside Hollywood great, David Hasselhoff. After uncertainty about its release, we’re grateful to Perpetual Entertainment for their dedication to reviving the project giving it a second chance to shine,” said WBD’s senior director, content, ANZ Networks, Matt Barthow.

Natalie Apostolou 07-05-2025 ©C21Media
