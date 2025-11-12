WBD acquires Talking Tom spin-off series for Lat Am

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery has picked up children’s animated spin-off series Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super for its channels in Latin America.

Produced by Cyprus-based Outfit7 in association with Epic Story Media and ReDefine Originals, the 52-episode series follows Talking Tom and his friends Angela, Ben and Hank as they discover a strange device that grants them amazing powers. The first 13 instalments will premiere on DKids in January 2026. London-based kids and family company Cake is handling global distribution.