WBD acquires Talking Tom spin-off series for Lat Am

WBD will bring Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super to its channels in Latin America

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery has picked up children’s animated spin-off series Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super for its channels in Latin America.

Produced by Cyprus-based Outfit7 in association with Epic Story Media and ReDefine Originals, the 52-episode series follows Talking Tom and his friends Angela, Ben and Hank as they discover a strange device that grants them amazing powers. The first 13 instalments will premiere on DKids in January 2026. London-based kids and family company Cake is handling global distribution.

C21 reporter 12-11-2025 ©C21Media
