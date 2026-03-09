Wayne Devlin launches Devlin Entertainment with music format The Crooner

Format creator Wayne Devlin has launched an independent television format development company focused on creating original entertainment properties for the international market.

Devlin Entertainment’s first project, The Crooner, is a described as a music entertainment format celebrating the timeless artistry and style of the classic crooner tradition.

Designed as a scalable international format, the show aims to introduce a new generation of performers while honouring one of the most enduring musical styles in popular culture.

The format draws inspiration from the rich legacy of crooning, a tradition kept alive by artists such as Robbie Williams and Michael Bublé, while honouring those who came before, including the likes of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett.

The fledgling outfit is currently developing The Crooner with a view toward international production partnerships and said it has begun early conversations with potential collaborators in Canada.

It added further announcements regarding development partners and production plans will be made in due course.

Devlin said he has recently worked alongside veteran television producer Nigel Hall, gaining insight into the development of some of the world’s most successful entertainment formats, including Stars in Their Eyes, The X Factor and Got Talent.

“The Crooner is a celebration of a musical tradition that continues to resonate with audiences around the world,” said Devlin.