Wayne and Coleen Rooney score content deal with UK’s Lorton Entertainment

Coleen Rooney leaves The Royal Courts of Justice during the Wagatha Christie case

London-based content financier, producer and distributor Lorton Entertainment has signed a deal with football manager Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen to produce their next TV project.

The company said it beat several other prodcos to secure the agreement and will now develop a show or series which is likely to screen late next year or early in 2025.

Former Manchester United player and current Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney was the star of feature-length documentary Rooney, for Prime Video, while Coleen featured in Disney+ docuseries Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, for Disney+.

Julian Bird, founder and CEO, Lorton Entertainment, said: “Over the next three-to-four months, our focus will be on developing the many possibilities for the project. We have already been approached by a number of streaming companies.”

Neil Batey 08-11-2023 ©C21Media
