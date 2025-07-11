Wattpad Webtoon Studios sets new organisational structure, rebrands North American arm

Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the entertainment arm of story platform Wattpad, has unveiled a new organisational structure in North America and rebranded as Webtoon Productions.

David Madden, formerly the division’s head of global entertainment, has been named president of the rebranded production arm.

In his new role, the former Berlanti Productions TV president will continue to oversee development, production and sales for the company’s US and international TV, film and animation slate.

In addition to Madden’s promotion, the company has also promoted Webtoon Entertainment’s general counsel and corporate secretary Maximilian Jo to VP, head of strategy for the company’s global IP business team.

Jo will be responsible for developing new strategic initiatives both for Webtoon Productions and Webtoon Entertainment.

Both Madden and Jo will report to Yongsoo Kim, Webtoon Entertainment’s chief strategy officer and head of global Webtoon.

Recent projects from Webtoon Productions include Sidelined: The QB and Me (Tubi) and Spanish-language Netflix titles Mala Influencia (Bad Influence) and A través de mi ventana (Through My Window), while upcoming titles include a sequel to Sidelined (also for Tubi) and an adaptation of Wattpad story Lore Olympus with The Jim Henson Company. It is also working with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment on an adaptation of the webtoon Love Advice from the Great Duke of Hell.

Elsewhere, Tina McIntyre has been elevated to head of the newly created Webtoon Consumer Goods division, also reporting to Kim.

The rebrand comes four years after Webtoon Entertainment’s parent company, South Korean conglomerate Naver, acquired Wattpad for around US$600m and then merged the entertainment arms of both companies to form Wattpad Webtoon Studios.