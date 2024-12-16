Please wait...
Wattpad Webtoon Studios hires former Jim Henson exec Shane Mang to spearhead L&M

Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the Los Angeles-based production offshoot of Canadian storytelling platform Wattled, has added a former Spin Master, Jim Henson Company and Wildbrain exec to its team.

Shane Mang

Shane Mang has joined the studio as head of licensing and merchandise with a remit to develop goods based on IP from the South Korean digital comics platform Webtoon, which is part of the overall business thanks to internet conglomerate Naver’s acquisition of Wattpad four years ago.

Mang has previously developed licensing programmes for franchises including Rubik’s Cube, Hatchimals, Teletubbies, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, Dark Crystal, and Fraggle Rock. He joins Wattpad following the recent launch of Webtoon Shop, an online destination selling Webtoon and Wattpad merchandise from series such as Lore Olympus.

