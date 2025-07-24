WaterBear Network’s Poppy Mason-Watts to depart after five years at streamer

Poppy Mason-Watts is to exit her role as chief growth and impact officer at environment-focused streaming service WaterBear Network after a five-year tenure.

Mason-Watts joined the Netherlands-based company in May of 2020, serving first as VP of marketing communications for two years before being upped to her current position in 2022.

Before joining WaterBear, Mason-Watts worked for companies such as National Geographic, Fox Networks and Insight TV.

As chief growth officer at WaterBear, she led on commercial growth, marketing, community building and editorial for the wildlife and ecology-themed OTT player set up by Off the Fence founder Ellen Windemuth in 2020.

Mason-Watts will stay on WaterBear’s advisory board after leaving the company.

Announcing her departure on LinkedIn, Mason-Watts said: “After over half a decade, it’s time step away from the day-to-day at WaterBear Network and take a new path. While that’s a sentence that feels surreal to write, it’s one filled with energy and excitement.

“It’s rare to find a role that threads your experience in media, commercial and marketing with impact and purpose. But that’s exactly what WaterBear did. It wasn’t just a job. It was my life and my identity for a very long time. I’m ready to see what’s next. A new chapter is loading. More to come very soon.”