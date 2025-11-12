Warp Films commits to feature production by hiring Amy O’Hara from Film4

Sheffield-based Warp Films has appointed Amy O’Hara as producer, reinforcing the company’s commitment to feature film production alongside its television output.

O’Hara joins from Film4, where she has served as development and production executive since 2021, supporting a slate of feature and shortform projects from early development through to production.

Recently, she worked on Rose Glass’s Love Lies Bleeding, John Crowley’s We Live in Time and debuts such as Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight.

Prior to that, she was talent executive for BFI Network at Film Hub North, collaborating with emerging writers, directors and producers across the UK’s northern regions.

O’Hara leaves Film4 in December and will start at Warp Films in January 2026.

The new appointment marks a key step in Warp Films’ strategy to expand its film slate and further champion distinctive, filmmaker-led stories.

O’Hara will work with founder and CEO Mark Herbert to develop new film projects and nurture both established and emerging talent. She will also develop a select portfolio of filmmaker-led TV series with Herbert and chief creative officer Emily Feller.

Founded in 2002, Warp Films’ recent television output has included the series Adolescence and Reunion. With today’s announcement, the company is committing to expanding its feature film slate, which includes This Is England, Submarine, Four Lions, ’71 and Dead Man’s Shoes.