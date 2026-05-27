Warp Films appoints long-serving commercial director Peter Balm as MD

Adolescence producer Warp Films has appointed its commercial director Peter Balm as MD as the Sheffield-based production company targets further growth.

Balm, who joined the company as business and commercial executive in 2012, will now oversee the company’s commercial strategy and operations, relocating to Sheffield in the process.

He will continue to work with Warp’s senior leadership team, including CEO Mark Herbert, chief operating officer and chief financial officer Niall Shamma and chief creative officer Emily Feller, to support Warp’s expansion across film and television.

The appointment comes as Warp said it is entering one of the most ambitious periods in its 20-year history, with a major development slate and a renewed focus on film alongside its television output.

The company is also building its international presence, strengthening partnerships with broadcasters, streamers and distributors across key markets.

Warp said Balm has been “instrumental” in building the financing and distribution partnerships that have allowed the company to grow its slate and develop a significant global profile.

He has played a key part in a period that produced some of the most talked-about British productions in recent memory, including as co-executive producer on Netflix’s Adolescence, which has been awarded seven Baftas, eight Primetime Emmys, four Golden Globes and many more honours.

Herbert, founder and CEO of Warp Films, said: “Peter has played a hugely important role in Warp’s growth over the last decade and this appointment feels like a natural evolution for both him and the company. He combines real commercial instinct with a deep understanding of who we are creatively.

“Warp has always been driven by bold storytelling and brilliant creative talent, but we’ve also worked hard to build a sustainable and ambitious business around that, rooted in Sheffield. Peter has been central to that journey and I’m excited to see him lead the company forward alongside the wider team.”