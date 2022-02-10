WarnerMedia, Sony Pictures Television renew content pact for CEE

WarnerMedia and Sony Pictures Television have agreed to extend their content deal in Central and Eastern Europe.

The renewed partnership means Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)’s slate of feature films will be made available exclusively on HBO channels and HBO Max across the region.

They include the latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Father and Morbius.

HBO will have exclusive rights to the content in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

Mark Young, executive VP of networks and distribution at Sony Pictures Television EMEA, said: “As our industry navigates its way out of the pandemic, it is fantastic to consolidate our relationship with our partners at WarnerMedia through this new expanded deal across Central Europe. It is a tremendous way to present the breadth of the SPE features and television series including the biggest and most anticipated new release titles on our slate.”