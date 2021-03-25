WarnerMedia seals five-year Issa Rae deal

WarnerMedia has secured a five-year overall deal with Insecure star and creator, Issa Rae.

The deal gives WarnerMedia, including HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros Television, exclusive rights to Rae’s TV projects, while Warner Bros Pictures Group, New Line and HBO Max will get a first look on the creator’s feature films. Projects will be developed with Rae’s media company, Hoorae.

Rae first struck a partnership with HBO in 2016, securing a two-year deal to develop programming.

HBO and HBO Max currently have several projects with the South LA-based Hoorae. For HBO, the fifth and final season of Insecure is currently in production, and the second season of the A Black Lady Sketch Show will premiere on April 23.

Previously announced new projects include HBO Originals The Vanishing Half, Nice White Parents and documentary series Seen and Heard, as well as the Max Original half-hour comedy Rap Sh*t. Hoorae is also developing an HBO Max scripted series with YouTuber Mark Phillips.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, said: “Insecure was a breakthrough series for HBO and there is much more on the horizon. This new deal is an opportunity to leverage the strength of WarnerMedia to provide a multitude of platforms for Issa’s formidable talents as a producer and storyteller.”