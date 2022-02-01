WarnerMedia rolls out Cartoonito across EMEA, acquires Moonbug content

WarnerMedia Kids & Family is beginning its roll-out of preschool brand Cartoonito across the EMEA region today and has picked up a number of programmes from London- and LA-based Moonbug Entertainment.

Cartoonito is launching as a dedicated programming block across EMEA, with preschool shows including Thomas & Friends, Lucas the Spider, Mush & the Mushables and Little Ellen. It will showcase a slate of new and library series, as well as global acquisitions.

All Cartoonito shows will follow a curriculum designed by early childhood education expert Dr Laura Brown, to support the four pillars of ‘humancentric learning’: creativity, caring, curiosity and courage. The brand aims to inspire kids to use their imagination, to learn from their mistakes and to treat others with empathy and respect.

The EMEA roll-out starts in the Nordics and follows the launch of the brand in the US last September on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Cartoonito already exists as a linear channel in the UK and Italy, and as a programming block in the Middle East and Turkey.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has also acquired a number of shows from Moonbug Entertainment for its Cartoonito strand on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in the US.

For HBO Max, these comprise live-action preschool series Blippi Learns, Blippi Visits and Blippi Wonders, as well as seven 45-60’ Blippi specials, in addition to season two of adventure show Mia’s Magic Playground and music-based series Lellobee City Farm.

For Cartoonito on Cartoon Network, the Moonbug shows comprise Blippi Wonders, Lellobee City Farm and educational hit CoComelon.

Additionally, WarnerMedia Kids & Family has acquired the library of YouTube sensation Vlad & Niki for Cartoonito on HBO Max. The live-action preschool series showcases the everyday comedic antics of two young brothers.

Elsewhere, WarnerMedia Kids & Family has picked up season two of We Baby Bears for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Season one of the animated series, which follows three lovable baby brother bears as they traverse whimsical lands in their search for a place to settle in, premiered on Cartoon Network earlier in January and launched on HBO Max yesterday.