WarnerMedia Kids & Family extends partnership with author Mo Willems

HBO Max’s Mo Willems Storytime Shorts

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has extended its partnership with children’s book author, illustrator and playwright Mo Willems.

HBO Max has renewed its licence to exclusively stream the programmes Mo Willems & The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime! and Mo Willems Storytime Shorts.

Meanwhile, the animated musical event, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience will debut this summer on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. OddBot Animation Studios is serving as the animation house.

Animated series Unlimited Squirrels is set to debut next year, with Tim McKeon attached as showrunner. He will co-write with Willems, who is also executive producer with Stampede Ventures’ Greg Silverman and Jay Judah.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has a multi-year deal to create animated and live-action series and specials based on Willems’ children’s books in collaboration with Stampede Ventures as his producing partner.

Willems is represented by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of The Gotham Group and Marcia Wernick at Wernick & Pratt

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 31-01-2022 ©C21Media

