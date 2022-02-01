WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories

WarnerMedia-owned streamer HBO Max has confirmed it will roll out in 15 additional countries in Europe on March 8.

The direct-to-consumer platform will be made available in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia from next month.

They join Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra, the first European countries where the platform was launched in September.

The additional countries mean that HBO Max will be available in a total of 61 territories in Europe and the Americas, with the figure set to increase later this year when the streamer expands to an additional six European countries including Greece and Turkey.

However, the platform isn’t expected to roll out in the UK, Germany or Italy until at least 2025, when HBO’s existing output deal with European player Sky expires.

HBO Max was first made available outside the US in June, when it rolled out in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said: “The global roll-out of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries, taking us to 61 territories worldwide. We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which, coupled with our beloved content, will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms.”