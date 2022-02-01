Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories

WarnerMedia-owned streamer HBO Max has confirmed it will roll out in 15 additional countries in Europe on March 8.

Johannes Larcher

The direct-to-consumer platform will be made available in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia from next month.

They join Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra, the first European countries where the platform was launched in September.

The additional countries mean that HBO Max will be available in a total of 61 territories in Europe and the Americas, with the figure set to increase later this year when the streamer expands to an additional six European countries including Greece and Turkey.

However, the platform isn’t expected to roll out in the UK, Germany or Italy until at least 2025, when HBO’s existing output deal with European player Sky expires.

HBO Max was first made available outside the US in June, when it rolled out in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said: “The global roll-out of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries, taking us to 61 territories worldwide. We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which, coupled with our beloved content, will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 01-02-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

HBO renews Righteous Gemstones for S3
WarnerMedia shops at ITV Studios to stock HBO Max in Latin America
Kingdom of Dreams fashion doc set for HBO and Bell Media’s Crave
WarnerMedia's HBO Max reboots WildBrain's Canadian teen series Degrassi
HBO Max France hires Arte alum Clémentine Bobin as senior creative executive
HBO Max appoints director general in Turkey ahead of 2022 expansion
Succession wins three Golden Globes as HBO, HBO Max dominate TV awards
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
BBC Three orders factual drama feature about warehouse workers
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros
Ex-Channel 4 CEO Lord Grade in the running to chair UK media regulator Ofcom 