WarnerMedia adds Disney alums to kids team

US media group WarnerMedia has hired a pair of former Disney execs to bolster the newly formed team leading its EMEA kids business.

Lars Wagner has been hired as head of kids’ channels in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), while Monika Oomen has been appointed head of brand, communications and franchise management.

Both execs will report to Vanessa Brookman, who was upped to WarnerMedia’s head of kids for EMEA at the end of last year.

Wagner starts on July 1 and will be responsible for curating and managing the WarnerMedia Kids platforms in CEE, including VoD services, linear channels, YouTube, websites and social media.

He was previously chief marketing officer at toy manufacturer Playmobil and most recently worked at toyco Schleich, developing its content strategies. Wagner has also launched and managed several other premium entertainment brands at Disney, ViacomCBS and Discovery.

Oomen will be responsible for brand and communication strategy across the region for the company’s kids and family brands Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito and Boing. Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Oomen served in a number of senior positions at Disney, most recently as exec director of marketing strategy for EMEA.

The pair join an existing EMEA kids leadership team that Brookman unveiled in April. WarnerMedia has also launched a European animation studio under the classic Hanna-Barbera name.

Brookman said: “Monika and Lars bring a wealth of expertise in the kids and family entertainment field and have demonstrated excellence when it comes to innovation, leadership and digital proficiency. They have outstanding track records in building strong and profitable brands, services, and products.

“We have very big ambitions for our Kids and Family business both when it comes to our highly successful existing portfolio and the exciting development of the HBO Max Kids and Family offering, and I’m convinced that Monika and Lars will help us excel in achieving our goals.”