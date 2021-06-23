Warner TV welcomes MakingProd’s Visitors

WarnerMedia’s French network Warner TV has begun work on its first original production, a sci-fi comedy series from Paris-based MakingProd.

Filming has begun in the French city of Reims on Visitors (8×26′), which is created, written and directed by Simon Astier and produced by Stéphane Drouet of Mediawan-owned MakingProd.

The new show comes after Warner TV put out a call for original series ideas to join its schedule of US series such as Raised by Wolves, The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl.

Astier, who also stars in the show, is the creator of France 4/Comédie+ series Hero Corp, which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2017, and recently directed the Netflix series Mortel.

Visitors follows a policeman on his first day on the force who encounters two strange lights colliding in the sky.

Drouet said: “In this first season of Visitors, Warner TV gives us the opportunity to work with a dedicated team and immerse ourselves in an ambitious artistic universe, encompassing comedy, adventure and science fiction.”