Warner Bros TV Group sets overall deal with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has inked an overall deal with Warner Bros Television Group (WBTVG).

Under the deal, Goldstein will develop, create and produce content for all platforms, including WarnerMedia SVoD service HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and broadcast. The deal, which does not cover acting, is Goldstein’s first with WBTVG.

While WBTVG does not disclose terms, it said the deal is an “exclusive multiyear agreement” and was signed in a “highly competitive situation.”

Goldstein has risen to prominence for his role as Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ original series Ted Lasso, which is soon headed into production on its third season. Goldstein is a writer and co-executive producer on the series, and previously won an Emmy in 2021 for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

He is also writer and executive producer on the upcoming WBTV comedy Shrinking, which received a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+. Previously he co-created and executive produced AMC limited anthology series Soulmates also produced by WBTV, alongside Will Bridges.