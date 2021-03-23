Warner Bros partners Yale professor

Warner Bros Television Group (WBTVG) has signed an exclusive deal with Dr Phillip Atiba Goff, a respected expert on racism, sexism, and public safety.

Under the terms of the multi-year pact, the Yale University Professor and co-founder and CEO of the Center for Policing Equity and his creative team, JusticeRx, will develop new scripted and unscripted programming with the goal of telling stories that “help get people free”.

They will also work closely with WBTVG to provide insight and resources on key social justice issues and consult throughout all the stages of the creative process.

JusticeRx’s executive team includes industry vet Kevin Richardson (Empire, 24: Live Another Day) who will serve as EVP, and VP of creative affairs Dr Amma Y Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin, a scholar, writer and producer who previously contributed at A+E and the History Channel.

Channing Dungey, chairman, WBTVG, said: “Dr Phillip Atiba Goff has been a leading voice of moral clarity on critical issues facing our society, and through this creative partnership, we are honoured to have the benefit of his insight, guidance, and counsel here at the Studio. We are also extremely excited to collaborate with Dr Goff and his team to create powerful and compelling programming that will both entertain and inspire.”