Warner Bros Oz to adapt Paul Kelly song into Xmas film

Paul Kelly

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Australia has secured exclusive international rights to develop the iconic Australian ballad How to Make Gravy into a Christmas film.

Written by Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly and originally released in 1996, How to Make Gravy tells the story of a prisoner named Joe who writes a letter to his brother Dan about his longing to be with family at Christmas. Its lyrics and story will now be adapted into a feature film following a partnership between Warner Bros International Television Production Australia and Speech & Drama Pictures, the prodco of screenwriter and director Nick Waterman and musician and screenwriter Megan Washington.

