Warner Bros learns How to Buy a Baby

Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) has acquired global distribution rights to Canadian comedy series How to Buy a Baby, a digital original from Canuck pubcaster the CBC.

Via the deal, WBITVP, which was formed in 2009 to produce original programming or local adaptations of Warner Bros formats outside the US, will distribute the show everywhere except Canada.

WBITVP Sweden, known for comedy drama series Love Me, released a local adaptation of How to Buy a Baby (locally titled Alla Utom Vi) in February, with a second season confirmed.

Created by Wendy Litner and originally produced by Toronto-based LoCo Motion Pictures, the show follows a couple who go through every possible process to try to conceive, hoping their marriage survives.

LoCo Motion was founded by Lauren Corber in 2015 and has so far produced two seasons of the original How to Buy a Baby since 2017.

Andrew Zein, senior VP of creative format development and sales at WBITVP, said: “It’s a show that is perfect for this time – genuine, honest and richly humorous. More and more, we’re seeing audiences attracted to real and relatable stories and characters through a comedy lens – something that this format really delivers.”