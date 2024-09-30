Warner Bros Int’l Television Production to distribute Magnolia Network formats

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)-owned Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) has partnered with Magnolia Network to manage global rights to its formats and programming.

A joint venture between WBD and Magnolia co-founders Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network has a slate of family-friendly unscripted titles debuting this fall on WBD-owned streamer Max in the US.

This programming includes unscripted formats Human vs. Hamster, Roller Jam and Second Chance Stage, which WBITVP will distribute at upcoming markets including Mipcom in Cannes next month.

Produced by A. Smith and Co (American Ninja Warrior), Human vs. Hamster sees pet hamsters go toe-to-toe with teams of humans in scaled challenges that will test their speed, strength, agility – and eating prowess – to see which species is superior.

Produced by Nikki Boella (America’s Got Talent) and Brian Lando (A Very Brady Renovation), Roller Jam will mark the first-ever televised national roller dancing competition in the US.

Second Chance Stage, produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, is a talent competition that offers contestants who have pushed their dreams aside for years, even decades, a second chance at their big break.

Andrew Zein, WBITVP’s executive VP of creative, format development and sales, said: “Primetime formats that families and friends can enjoy together are in huge demand at present, and these three titles, designed for both linear and streaming family audiences, are highly original and hugely entertaining.”

WBITVP produces local scripted and non-scripted programming through its network of local production operations of 22 production companies in 14 territories, producing local versions of shows such as First Dates, The Bachelor and Who Do You Think You Are?