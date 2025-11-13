Warner Bros Animation teams up with Webtoon to adapt teen webcomics

Warner Bros Animation and Webtoon Entertainment have struck a strategic partnership to adapt hit webcomics for teenagers and young adults.

The companies are set to coproduce 10 titles from Webtoon’s Korean- and English-language platforms, with development support from Webtoon Entertainment’s US-based Webtoon Productions and Japanese IP business teams.

The collaboration marks a significant expansion of Webtoon Entertainment’s animation pipeline.

The initial development slate includes young-adult titles such as The Stellar Swordmaster, Hardcore Leveling Warrior, Elf & Warrior and Down to Earth, with more to be announced.

“Webtoon has become one of the most exciting sources of original storytelling in entertainment today,” said Yongsoo Kim, chief strategy officer and head of global Webtoon.

“Our creators are building franchises that Gen Z audiences love and working with Warner Bros Animation gives us an incredible opportunity to take those stories further alongside one of the most respected names in animation.”

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said: “Bringing together the world-class artistry of Warner Bros Animation and the vibrant storytelling of Webtoon creates an awesome combination and opportunity to build something special.”