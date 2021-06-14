Walter Presents Mirada in North America

Non-English-language drama streamer Walter Presents has picked up Spanish series La Otra Mirada for the US and Canada.

Made by Spanish broadcaster RTVE for its La 1 network, La Otra Mirada looks at what it was like to be a young woman in Spain 100 years ago. The story begins in Seville at a young ladies’ finishing school, where protagonist Teresa arrives in mysterious circumstances.

In the US and Canada, Walter Presents is available via PBS Masterpiece on Amazon Prime Video Channels and Comcast Xfinity X1. From next year, it will also be available via Roku in the US.

The service first established a US presence in 2017 as an SVoD platform. Last week, it acquired Russian drama Murderous Fever for five territories including the US and Canada.

Walter Presents is led by Walter Iuzzolino and is co-owned by UK broadcaster Channel 4 and London-based company Global Series Network.