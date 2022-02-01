Wall To Wall hires Rollem’s Sian Palfrey to run new northern drama hub

Warner Bros-owned UK prodco Wall to Wall Media has launched a northern England drama hub based in Manchester to be headed by producer and development executive Sian Palfrey.

Wall to Wall North, set up to focus on developing and producing drama in the region, follows the company’s recent announcement of returning Manchester-based drama Waterloo Road to BBC One, in coproduction with Rope Ladder Fiction.

Palfrey joins Wall to Wall as exec producer from Rollem Productions, where she was previously head of development. Her work included BBC Three’s young-adult drama Overshadowed.

Her other credits also include ITV’s National Television Awards-nominated Girlfriends, as well as the BBC’s In The Club, The Syndicate and Love, Lies & Records. Most recently she produced BBC Three’s comedy-drama My Left Nut.

Palfrey has previously collaborated with the BBC, BBC Writersroom and Leeds Playhouse to launch funded opportunities to identify and mentor new writing talent. She will now lead Wall to Wall’s scripted expansion as it focuses on developing new drama projects with a northern skew, and investing in local and regional talent.

Palfrey will report to MD and head of Wall to Wall Leanne Klein.

Palfrey said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Wall to Wall to set up their ambitious new drama hub in the North. Leanne and the team feel as strongly about championing the next generation of northern storytellers as I do and Wall to Wall North is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with the wealth of extraordinary talent we have in the area and to grow and nurture new voices from the region and beyond. I can’t wait to see what incredible stories we will tell together.”

Klein said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Sian to Wall to Wall as we launch our Northern base. Sian is a fantastic creative producer, with her roots firmly in the north. With Waterloo Road in production in Manchester, it’s the perfect time to be investing in talent in the region and I’m thrilled that Sian has come on board to lead the charge.”

The company’s recent output includes the latest series of Who Do You Think You Are? (BBC One), Becoming You (Apple TV), factual drama The Windermere Children (BBC Two and ZDF), Nadiya’s Fast Flavours (BBC One), Long Lost Family (ITV), Glow Up (BBC Three and Netflix) and the new series of Waterloo Road (BBC One).