VRT’s Elly Vervloet shares her thoughts on pubcaster/streamer drama collaboration

Today we hear from Elly Vervloet, international drama executive at VRT in Belgium and coordinator of the European Broadcasting Union’s Drama Initiative, on the importance of collaboration between public service broadcasters and streamers on high-end scripted projects.

Elly Vervloet is international drama executive at VRT in Belgium and coordinator of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s Drama Initiative, whose first project is a series developed prior to the pandemic about the impact on society of a deadly virus.

She spoke to Nico Franks about how the show, called Arcadia, was reworked as a result of Covid-19, and also about how a scheme called the Collective Pre-Buy Network has emerged out of the EBU, designed to ensure public service broadcasters secure the most promising premium drama series from Europe before they are swooped on by US streamers.

