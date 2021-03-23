VRT, Arte find Lost Luggage

Flemish pubcaster VRT has joined up with French and German culture channel Arte to commission drama series Lost Luggage from Belgian prodco De Mensen.

The six-part series takes place 10 days after the 2016 Brussels Airport attacks, which took place five years ago today. Production for the series has also started today.

In the aftermath of the incident, a police officer is tasked with returning all the personal belongings left in the airport by the victims. Along the way, her concern for others leads her to stop looking after herself.

Belgian singer Lara Chedraoui plays the title character, while the show is created by Belgian actress Tiny Bertels. Nathalie Basteyns directs in collaboration with co-directors Kaat Beels and Ibbe Daniëls. Bertels, Bastyens and Beels previously worked together on the 2017 Flemish series Hotel Beau Séjour, which was sold to Channel 4 in the UK.

Other writers for the series are Michel Sabbe, Paul Piedfort and Edith Huybreghts. De Mensen’s head of scripted Pieter Van Huyck produces the series, along with exec Ivy Vanhaecke.