Vizio WatchFree+ set to debut new cooking show from Chopped creator Keller/Noll

Cleve Keller and Dave Noll, the creators and producers behind the long-running franchise Chopped, are launching a culinary series titled Countdown to Delicious through Vizio’s free streaming platform Vizio WatchFree+.

The six-part, 30-minute show follows five celebrity chefs and influencers, each in a different city, as they race against the clock to make quick and easy meals from main dishes to desserts.

Set to launch on Vizio WatchFree+ on July 25, the project is executive produced through the Keller/Noll production banner, formed in 2007, and newly founded New York prodco Immaculata Media, led by Maria and Natalie Zadrima.

The show will feature Chef Lovely, Kelsey Nixon, Chef Tregaye, Eddie Zamora and Eloise Head, who have a combined social media footprint of more than 22 million followers.

In addition to Keller, Noll, Maria Zadrima and Natalie Zadrima, the series is exec produced by Jon Heinemann, Tara Fogarty-Graziano, Andy Singer and Jenn Tuma-Young.

Keller/Noll’s Chopped debuted on Food Network in 2009 and has since expanded with spin-offs including Chopped Junior, Chopped Canada and Chopped Sweets.

Other titles produced by Keller/Noll include Flip Side (CBS Media Ventures), Face the Truth (CBS), Winsanity (GSN), Don’t Sweat It (HGTV), Rocco’s Dinner Party (Bravo), No Kitchen Required (BBC) and Cover Show (TLC).