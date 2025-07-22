Please wait...
Viz Media partners Shogakukan-Shueisha to adapt manga series Hirayasumi

Keigo Shinzo’s manga Hirayasumi

San Francisco-based anime producer Viz Media has forged a coproduction pact with Japan’s Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions to adapt the acclaimed manga series Hirayasumi.

Animation on the project will be handled by Production +h., the Japanese studio whose credits include The Orbital Children and Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction.

Written and illustrated by Keigo Shinzo, Hirayasumi follows a 29-year-old who is perfectly content with his life without a girlfriend, full-time job or plan for the future. However, his breezy attitude is not easy for everyone to understand.

The manga was originally serialised in Shogakukan’s Weekly Big Comic Spirits in April 2021, with Viz Media releasing a translated English-language version last year.

In addition to the anime adaptation, Viz Media also said Hirayasumi is being adapted as a live-action drama series.

Earlier in the year, Brad Woods was named as Viz’s new president and CEO as Ken Sasaki moved into the role of chairman and executive advisor.

Jordan Pinto 22-07-2025 ©C21Media
