ViX set for New Year launch in Spain via partnership with Atresmedia

TelevisaUnivision-owned streaming service ViX will launch in Spain in January through a partnership with local player Atresmedia.

Launched in mid-2022 in Mexico, the Hispanic US and Latin America, Spain had always been a target for ViX, and it will now be available in the country within Atresmedia’s Atresplayer SVoD platform.

“This partnership with Atresmedia marks a pivotal step in ViX’s expansion strategy, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled premium content across global Spanish-speaking markets,” said Rafael Urbina, president of streaming and digital at TelevisaUnivision since the restructuring announced days ago by CEO Daniel Alegre.

“We are excited to introduce ViX to new audiences in Spain and elevate the streaming landscape with the best of what ViX has to offer to Spanish-speaking viewers worldwide,” added Urbina.

Javier Bardají, CEO of Atresmesdia, said that it was a “natural” alliance between two similar companies.

“For Atresmedia, this represents a partnership with one of the largest global operators, TelevisaUnivision. They, like us, are a company that started its activity in the broadcast television world, focusing on quality content,” he said.

“We are very pleased with this agreement, which will come into effect in January. It also means enriching Atresplayer’s content offering with successful productions in the United States and Latin America. This consolidates Atresplayer’s ongoing growth dynamic, not only in terms of subscribers but also in users and hours of content,” Bardají added.

In Spain, ViX will offer series such as La mujer del Diablo, El gallo de oro, El extraño regreso de Diana Salazar, Mas allá de ti, Pacto de Sangre, Mujeres asesinos and films such as ¿Quiere ser mi hijo? and Bendita Suegra through Atresplayer.

Subscribers will also be able to access live matches from Liga MX teams such as Club América, FC Monterrey (Rayados), Cruz Azul, Pumas UNAM, CD Toluca, Necaxa, Atlas FC and Santos Laguna.

Since its launch, ViX has strengthened ties with Spain, with multiple contents produced in alliance with Spanish players, such as the series Los artistas: primeros trazos, produced by 360 Powwow and Isla Audiovisual and based on an original idea by the Spanish author María Dueñas and recently acquired by Atresmedia itself.

It has also produced titles such as Las pelotaris, Montecristo or Isla brava in Spain.

Partnerships with local players have been part of ViX’s international expansion strategy. While in Mexico it works with its sister channel Televisa, in Colombia it signed an alliance with local channel RCN last year.

The platform’s former CEO, Pierluigo Gazzolo, had said a year ago that it was looking for similar alliances in other markets, including Spain. The recent TelevisaUnivision reorganisation has seen many of the top ViX team departing.