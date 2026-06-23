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ViX grows Sin Filtro docuseries with instalment on Mexican star Ninel Conde

Ninel Conde

Lat Am and US Hispanic streaming service ViX has commissioned a new instalment of the Sin Filtro reality franchise led by Mexican actress, model and singer Ninel Conde.

The project is produced by LA-based JK Media Group, which has also produced two other versions of the San Filtro docuseries led by US singer and TV personality Chiquis Rivera and Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi.

Production on Sin Filtro with Ninel Conde has already started, with ViX yet to set a premiere date for the show.

The show is executive produced by JK Media Group CEO Sebastian Jimenez and Flavio Morales (Like Water for Chocolate).

Conde’s credits include telenovelas Rebelde, Fuego en la sangre, Mar de amor and Porque el amor manda, as well as the US version of Ugly Betty and several reality shows including La casa de los famosos México, Big Brother, El Show de los Sueños and dance competition show Mira quién baila.

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Jordan Pinto 23-06-2026 ©C21Media
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