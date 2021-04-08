VIS Distribution picks Smithsonian content

ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution has added 400 hours of factual content from Smithsonian Channel to its catalogue.

The new shows include Tomb Hunters, a 4×60’ docuseries exploring the underground network of burial chambers, tombs, mummies and artefacts buried in Saqqara, Egypt.

New single docs include Virus Hunting: Cave to Covid (1×60’), which follows scientists from around the world as they examine how bats and their relationship with viruses may be the key to saving humanity from future pandemics.

Another is Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters (1×60’), which follows a group of musicians as they rewrite the revisionist history of American banjo music, tackling issues of gender, race and the legacy of slavery.

Making Tracks on Mars (1×60’), meanwhile, follows Mars rover Perseverance as it analyses the terrain to reveal if there was ever life on the red planet.

ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution has also picked up the exclusive rights to globally distribute Spanish 4×60’ docuseries A Real Dream (Un Sueño Real), which tells the story of the women who became part of football club Real Madrid.

A Real Dream is coproduced by Exile Content Studio, Spanish multimedia prodco Newtral and Creative 7, the content company co-founded by NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and his producing partner Asani Swann.

Viacom International Studios (VIS), Exile, Newtral and Creative 7 are discussing a second season of the series, as well as remakes and spin-offs for other markets globally.

Elsewhere, a number of VIS-produced factual shows have been picked up by international broadcasters such as Australia’s Nine Network, which has acquired Diana Princess of Wales: In Her Own Words (1×60’).

Canal+ and Canal+ Family in Poland have picked up ABBA: Secrets of their Greatest Hits (1×60’) and The Story of Songs (10×60’). The latter dives into how iconic musicians and bands, including Madonna and Metallica, brought three of their most emblematic songs to life and how they inspired entire generations.

Meanwhile, Seven One Entertainment Group has licensed seasons one (1×60’) and two (4×60’) of 5 Mistakes that Caught a Killer for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The series reveals how key pieces of evidence have brought killers to justice.

Back in the US, American Public Television has acquired seasons one (1×60’) and two (8×60’) of Secrets of the Royal Palaces, which features behind-the-scenes stories of the British monarchy’s residences.