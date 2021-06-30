VIS, AGC sign first-look deal

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has signed a first-look deal with AGC Television, the TV arm of Stuart Ford’s LA-, London- and Mexico City-based AGC Studios, for Spanish-language content.

Ten projects will be developed under the two-year deal, starting with scripted series Te Buscaré Hasta Encontrarte (I Will Look for You Until I Find You), which focuses on the human drama experienced by trafficking victims.

AGC Television’s past projects include sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds, currently on Epix, the Spanish-language adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s drama News of a Kidnapping for Amazon and Sebastian Gutierrez’s crime thriller Leopard Skin.

“We continue to strengthen our strategy by collaborating with international partners that provide innovative content to our global audiences,” said JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas.

“AGC has an amazing track record and global content pipeline. This partnership allows us to work closely with them to create Spanish-language content to feed our global studio and Paramount+ content offering.”