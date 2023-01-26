VIP 2000 TV, Yahayra, We Love in coproduction deal

CONTENT AMERICAS: Miami-based production companies VIP 2000 TV and We Love Entertainment have entered a coproduction pact with Mexico’s Yahayra Films for a series of TV movies called Authentic.

Focusing on real-life stories of actresses from the Hispanic entertainment world, the series will be produced in Guadalajara, with Venezuelan star Gabriela Spanic already on the list. The three companies are here at Content Americas in Miami this week pitching the show to buyers.