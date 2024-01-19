Village Roadshow develops docuseries on controversial US union chief Jimmy Hoffa

Village Roadshow Unscripted, the factual arm of international content group Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, has begun development on a documentary series about charismatic and controversial American labour union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

Erik Nelson (Grizzly Man, Dreams With Sharp Teeth) has been tapped to direct and produce the project, which is timed to coincide with the 50-year anniversary of Hoffa’s disappearance in July 1975. Hoffa was never found, though it is widely accepted that he was murdered by the mafia.

Hoffa has fascinated feature filmmakers and documentarians and over the past half century, with the likes of Al Pacino (The Irishman), Sylvester Stallone (F.I.S.T.) and Jack Nicholson (Hoffa) playing dramatised versions of the union leader.

Village Roadshow said it has gained exclusive access to the Hoffa family, personal archives, files, audio tapes, personal films and recently declassified FBI investigative files.

“What caught our attention about Jimmy Hoffa’s story is that it is a compelling topic of interest and point of intrigue still for many. It has all the elements of a captivating drama with power struggle, corruption and a high-profile disappearance that also aligns with the kinds of impactful stories about notable, cultural figures that we want to tell,” said Shannon Perry, Village Roadshow Television’s executive VP of reality and production services.