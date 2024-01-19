Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Village Roadshow develops docuseries on controversial US union chief Jimmy Hoffa

Village Roadshow Unscripted, the factual arm of international content group Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, has begun development on a documentary series about charismatic and controversial American labour union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

Jimmy Hoffa (photo: Garam via CC)

Erik Nelson (Grizzly Man, Dreams With Sharp Teeth) has been tapped to direct and produce the project, which is timed to coincide with the 50-year anniversary of Hoffa’s disappearance in July 1975. Hoffa was never found, though it is widely accepted that he was murdered by the mafia.

Hoffa has fascinated feature filmmakers and documentarians and over the past half century, with the likes of Al Pacino (The Irishman), Sylvester Stallone (F.I.S.T.) and Jack Nicholson (Hoffa) playing dramatised versions of the union leader.

Village Roadshow said it has gained exclusive access to the Hoffa family, personal archives, files, audio tapes, personal films and recently declassified FBI investigative files.

“What caught our attention about Jimmy Hoffa’s story is that it is a compelling topic of interest and point of intrigue still for many. It has all the elements of a captivating drama with power struggle, corruption and a high-profile disappearance that also aligns with the kinds of impactful stories about notable, cultural figures that we want to tell,” said Shannon Perry, Village Roadshow Television’s executive VP of reality and production services.

Jordan Pinto 19-01-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Keshet International enters formats partnership with France's Satisfaction
YouTube cuts 100 positions as threat of lay-offs grips tech firms 
Forging African alliances
Banijay's global head of scripted Christian Wikander exits after less than a year
Teamwork makes the dream work