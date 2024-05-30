Village Roadshow chief executive Joel Pearlman to step down after 30 years

Leading Australian screen executive Joel Pearlman is stepping down as CEO of Roadshow Films after 30 years with the Village Roadshow organisation.

Pearlman helped build Roadshow Films into one of the leading independent distributors in Australia and New Zealand with a slate from companies including Warner Bros, Lionsgate, Village Roadshow Pictures, A24, FilmNation, Made Up Stories and Arenamedia.

While renowned for his film industry contribution, he was also involved in launching Australian TV drama producer Roadshow Rough Diamond in association with John and Dan Edwards.

Through is tenure he also secured strong strategic partnerships for Village Roadshow, including investment in independent production, financing and distribution company FilmNation of which Village Roadshow owns a 31% stake.

On his decision to step down Pearlman said: “My time at Village Roadshow has been such a remarkable chapter in my life and it is a bittersweet decision to move on to a new adventure.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to have led this organisation for many years and am incredibly appreciative for the support from Village Roadshow CEO Clark Kirby, Village Roadshow chair Robert Kirby and also former CEO Graham Burke.”

Roadshow’s forthcoming slate includes the music documentary on Midnight Oil, The Hardest Line, the reboot of The Crow starring Bill Skarsgard, Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams biopic Better Man and Lionsgate’s John Wick spin off Ballerina.

Kirby said: “Working with Joel has been one of the great privileges of my career. Joel leaves an indelible mark on our company he has helped build, shape and evolve over a remarkable 30-year career. More broadly, there are few people who have contributed more to the development of the Australian film industry than Joel and I wish him the very best for the future.”