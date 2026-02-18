Viking Sunset backs new Nordic IP-focused US studio Northern Lights

Viking Sunset Studios in Bali is backing a fledgling US film and television studio set up by Asger Hussain and Christian D Bruun, seeking to bring Nordic stories to the international market.

LA-based Northern Lights Studios has been launched by veteran producers Bruun and Hussain, who have unveiled the new firm at the European Film Market in Berlin this week.

The studio is looking to work with creators and rights holders across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Greenland, combining Nordic storytelling with Hollywood development, packaging and international partnerships. It is also seeking to leverage tax incentives and international coproduction structures.

The studio has a slate of more than 20 film and television projects drawn from Nordic source material, spanning high-end drama, elevated genre and high-concept commercial projects, including an original feature film based on a real-life Formula 1 story.

The company has added Bo H Holmgreen, president and CEO of Viking Sunset Studios Bali, as an early strategic investor, although financial details of his involvement were not disclosed.

The move comes as Viking Sunset Studios, which claims to be Asia’s only beachfront movie resort, invested an undisclosed amount in Starwolf Media, a London-based company specialising in interactive entertainment and digital world-building.

“The Nordic region has produced some of the most enduring modern stories in film and television,” said Bruun. “By packaging projects for the global market, the company is positioned to participate meaningfully in both creative and financial upside.”

Hussain and Bruun’s credits include Academy Award-winning and Golden Globes-nominated films such as Precious, The Paperboy and The End.

“We are taking stories that are deeply rooted in Nordic cultural heritage and reimagining them as global film and television,” said Hussain. “The goal is to preserve what makes them distinctive while giving them the scale and ambition to travel.”

Holmgreen said: “Northern Lights Studios is exactly the kind of globally focused, high-quality IP-driven studio the industry needs, with the infrastructure and partnerships in place to deliver projects at an international level.”