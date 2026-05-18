View TV Studios agrees three-project unscripted pact with producer David Leepson

View TV Studios, the content division of California-based connected TV and media company View TV, has signed a three-project deal with unscripted producer David Leepson and his Leepson Bounds Entertainment.

Under the agreement, Leepson Bounds will produce six seasons each year across three shows: Access All Areas – California, Lifestylers – California and AfterDark – California.

Access All Areas is focused on VIP access to some of the most iconic locations in California, while Lifestylers gives the “inside track on the rich, the famous and the talented” and AfterDark offers access to people and establishments at night.

The company said it valued the slate deal at more than US$50m over the next few years. It added that the shows would “deliver raw, authentic access to the people, places and cultures shaping modern America, without manufactured narratives or overproduced formats.”

Leepson’s credits include Finding Justice with Dwayne Johnson, #RichKids of Beverly Hills, Better Human Better Dog with Cesar Millan, Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things, Inside the NFL, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and World Championship Boxing.

View TV Studios launched last year after View TV acquired producer Simon Knight’s Knight Vision Studios banner.

At the time, View TV said its proprietary Eden platform would enable content rights holders to reach audiences via free, ad-supported streaming television channels and other connected TV platforms. The model, it added, would allow creators and producers to “retain IP, control funding, and make data-driven creative decisions.”

“Television has become overproduced, overexplained, and predictable. Audiences are moving toward authenticity, access and real stories,” said View TV Studios CEO Simon Knight.

“David Leepson is one of the strongest storytellers in the industry, and together we’re building a model where premium producers can create scalable content businesses with real long-term value whilst retaining the IP for perpetual library revenues.”

Leepson added: “What makes this exciting is that it changes the economics and the role of the producer entirely. You retain ownership, participate in the upside, and produce at a scale that creates genuine momentum. That combination is incredibly rare on television today. I’m excited to be part of what View TV Studios vision and look to grow the potential globally.”