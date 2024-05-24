Vietnam’s FPT Play gets rights to CJ ENM’s My Boyfriend is Better, Wedding Fighters

Vietnamese streaming platform FPT Play has licensed the local format rights to CJ ENM in South Korea’s unscripted formats My Boyfriend is Better and Wedding Fighters.

Originally airing on CJ ENM’s music channel Mnet in 2022, My Boyfriend is Better is a competition show where girlfriends showcase their boyfriends’ singing talents. Through a series of vocal stages, each couple competes for the title of best singer, with girlfriends placing bets on performances.

My Boyfriend is Better has already been adapted for Thailand’s Workpoint TV and Brazil’s Globo. The Vietnamese adaptation will premiere on FPT Play in the latter half of this year.

Wedding Fighters, meanwhile, debuted on CJ ENM’s K-content channel tvN last year. With a prize of 290 million won (US$290,000) at stake, engaged-to-be-married couples are tested through extreme missions that assess their physical and mental fortitude, all in the pursuit of securing funds for their future together.

FPT Play will launch its adaptation of Wedding Fighters in the second half of this year.