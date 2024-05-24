Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Vietnam’s FPT Play gets rights to CJ ENM’s My Boyfriend is Better, Wedding Fighters

CJ ENM South Korea’s My Boyfriend is Better is heading to Vietnam

Vietnamese streaming platform FPT Play has licensed the local format rights to CJ ENM in South Korea’s unscripted formats My Boyfriend is Better and Wedding Fighters.

Originally airing on CJ ENM’s music channel Mnet in 2022, My Boyfriend is Better is a competition show where girlfriends showcase their boyfriends’ singing talents. Through a series of vocal stages, each couple competes for the title of best singer, with girlfriends placing bets on performances.

My Boyfriend is Better has already been adapted for Thailand’s Workpoint TV and Brazil’s Globo. The Vietnamese adaptation will premiere on FPT Play in the latter half of this year.

Wedding Fighters, meanwhile, debuted on CJ ENM’s K-content channel tvN last year. With a prize of 290 million won (US$290,000) at stake, engaged-to-be-married couples are tested through extreme missions that assess their physical and mental fortitude, all in the pursuit of securing funds for their future together.

FPT Play will launch its adaptation of Wedding Fighters in the second half of this year.

Karolina Kaminska 24-05-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

More bad news for UK screen sector as ITV set to axe 200 jobs in restructure
CBC orders menopause comedy, Allan Hawco procedural as part of upfront slate
Anton to supercharge TV series slate after $108m BlackRock investment
Mediawan crosses the continent to CEE
Tinder Swindler producer Raw TV joins A+E to exert Influence with new thriller