Vienna Blood, Departure lead Red Arrow slate

The second seasons of popular dramas Vienna Blood and Departure are among the titles on German distributor Red Arrow Studios International’s slate for the upcoming digital version of MipTV.

Vienna Blood S2 (3×90’ or 6×45’) is produced by the UK’s Endor Productions and Austria’s MR Film for Austrian pubcaster ORF and its German counterpart ZDF. The show follows a doctor and a detective as they investigate a series of unusual and disturbing murders around the city.

Departure (6×45’) is produced by Canadian prodcos Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures for local broadcaster Global. The second season will focus on a new high-speed train that crashes while travelling from Toronto to Chicago.

Also on the slate is season eight of the Australian version of popular reality show Married at First Sight (32×90’), produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Nine Network. Season 12 (16×120’) of the US version of the show, in which strangers tie the knot, is also among the Red Arrow line-up. Kinetic Content produces the series for Lifetime, which recently commissioned a further five seasons.

Formats on the slate include new original gameshow Stealing the Show, in which three celebrity contestants help a member of the public compete to win the show itself and become the next episode’s quizmaster.

Another fresh format is Secret Treasures of the Museum. Originally produced by Red Arrow Studios’ Snowman Productions, the show follows a celebrity on a tour behind the scenes of a museum.

In factual, Red Arrow’s slate includes The Weekly: Special Edition (8×60’), which consists of a collection of documentaries from the TV arm of The New York Times. Produced by The New York Times and Left/Right for US network FX and streamer Hulu, it includes sought-after docs such as Framing Britney Spears.

Behind History (6×60’), meanwhile, is an in-depth docuseries looking at some of the most momentous events, people and ideas in history. The show is produced by Australia’s Wildbear Entertainment for German free-to-air net Kabel Eins Doku. Also from Wildbear is Surviving Australia (4×60’), produced for Australia’s Nine. The show explores what it takes to survive in the land down under.

For the second year running, MipTV, usually held in Cannes, will take place virtually from April 12 to 15.