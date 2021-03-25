Vidio greenlights second Turn On

Indonesian streaming platform Vidio has greenlit a second season of Wattpad’s drama series Turn On.

Turn On, written by Tiara Wales and published on Canada-based Wattpad’s digital storytelling platform, is about an affluent tech executive who forms an unlikely bond with his employee – a girl next door struggling to make ends meet.

The story was picked up for a series adaptation by Vidio late last year, as part of a first-look deal between Wattpad and Screenplay Films to develop Indonesian Wattpad stories for the streamer.

The first season of Turn On launched on Vidio in January this year and is the platform’s number one most-watched programme of the year so far, reaching a record 10 million viewers.