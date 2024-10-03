Vice Studios developing unscripted series with social media stars the Montana Boyz

LA-based producer Vice Studios Group is developing an unscripted series starring Kaleb Winterburn, Mark Estes and Kade Wilcox, aka internet personalities the Montana Boyz.

Vice Studios Group has linked with social media marketing and creator representation agency Viral Nation to develop Montana Boyz (working title).

Born and raised in Montana, the trio unexpectedly found themselves one of TikTok’s hottest social media stars earlier this year by lip syncing to country music and showing off their rugged cowboy lifestyles.

Now they’re dividing their time between working hard on the ranch in Montana and partying even harder in Nashville, expanding their business, meeting new friends and looking for love.

Vice Studio Group’s Danny Gabai, Lauren Terp and Andrew Freston will serve as executive producers alongside Jonathan Chanti, Joanna Giunta and Paul Telner of Viral Nation, with Sarah Jin as producer of Montana Boyz.

Paul Telner, head of programming, Viral Nation said: “These authentic American cowboys have built a massive following on social media, and this project will offer their fans an exclusive look into their lives as they transition from their roots in Montana to the energetic nightlife of Nashville.”