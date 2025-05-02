Vice Studios’ Colin Waters named CFO, director of strategy at Scotland’s STV Studios

Vice Studios’ CFO Colin Waters is to leave the company after 10 months and join Scotland’s STV Studios (STVS) as CFO and strategy director.

He will begin his new position at the production group in June and report directly to David Mortimer, CEO of STVS.

In his current role at Vice Studios, which he joined last August, Waters leads on financial strategy for the global outfit. Prior to that he spent 16 years at BBC Studios between 2007 and 2023, in various roles including commercial finance director and content investment director.

Waters has also provided consultancy services to The Lego Group and production studio Anton Corporation, and was an auditor at Sky before joining BBC Studios.

Glasgow-based STVS is the TV production arm of STV Group, with its 21 prodco subsidiaries making content such as procedural series Blue Lights (BBC), The Fortune Hotel (ITV) and Criminal Record (Apple TV+).

Waters will succeed Stuart Mullin, director of finance and integration, who joined the business following the acquisition of Greenbird Media in July 2023 and departs this summer, having managed the integration of Greenbird into STVS.

Mortimer said: “Colin joins us at a very exciting time for the business. Having become a vibrant mix of multi-genre production partners over the past few years, STVS has shown considerable growth in both creative firepower and earnings potential.

“Colin brings with him a fantastic wealth of experience from his impressive roles across the sector and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming him to the team as we enter the next stage of our growth journey.

“I’d also like to thank Stuart Mullin for his commitment to the business, it’s been a pleasure working with him over the past two years.”