Vice Media explores sale options for full or parts of business, according to US reports

Vice Media, which includes a studio, a distribution arm and UK- and US-based indie Pulse Film, is going up for sale, according to reports.

Led by CEO Nancy Dubuc, the youth-skewing digital media company, which was valued at US$5.7bn in 2017, ideally wants to sell its entire business but would also look to sell off certain divisions if a deal can’t be reached, according to CNBC.

Reports claim that Vice, which also owns a creative advertising agency, is looking for a buyer to clear US$1bn in debt and for liquidity for investors.

Investment bank PJT and LionTree will assist Vice with the potential sale of its production arm, which is the New York-headquartered firm’s biggest business in terms of revenue. Recent commissions for its producer Vice Studios include Paramount+ UK’s upcoming doc MH370: The Lost Flight (w/t).

Pulse Films also falls under Vice’s studio business and has produced series including Sky drama Gangs of London and Netflix docuseries The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann. In March, Pulse founders and CEOs Thomas Benski and Marisa Clifford left the London-headquartered company after 16 years.

A spokesperson for Vice said: “The market is very active in the studio space right now and we have built a scaled, global world-class studio business that’s generating enquiries — when there’s that kind of interest, we have to consider it for our investors. Beyond that, there’s nothing to comment on.”