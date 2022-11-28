Vice Distribution appoints Elise Ching as company sales director for APAC

Vice Distribution has hired former Discovery executive Elise Ching as company sales director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Ching is tasked with diversifying distribution revenue streams and securing deals that maximise the value of Vice’s IP, including the roll-out of its new FAST channels.

“Elise will drive our business in APAC and deliver on our global distribution strategy,” said Bea Hegedus, executive MD of distribution for Vice Media Group.

Ching previously worked for Discovery as director of programme licensing for Asia. She has also held roles at Scripps Networks International and Seven Network Australia.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to join a globally recognised brand and ground-breaking content creator,” said Ching.

Vice Distribution is the distribution and content licensing arm of US-based youth-skewing firm Vice Media Group.

Ching’s appointment comes ahead of next week’s Asia Television Forum, where Vice will launch new titles including wrestling documentary Tales from the Territories, executive produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.