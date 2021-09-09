Please wait...
Viasat World adds 18 factual titles from Germany’s ZDF Enterprises

Planet of Treasures will air on Viasat History

International broadcaster Viasat World has acquired 18 factual programmes from Germany’s ZDF Enterprises that it will air on Viasat History and Viasat Nature in the Baltics, Scandinavia, CEE, and Russia and CIS.

Ten of the programmes are library shows for Viasat History in Russia and CIS, while the other eight are new series or docs.

For Viasat History, the new series are Forsaken Places (4×50’), Planet of Treasures (6×50’), Ancient Apocalypse (6×50’), Myths: The Greatest Mysteries of Humanity seasons one and two (10×50’), Crime Scene: Antiquity (5×50’) and season two of Superstructures (3×50’).

For Viasat Nature, the new docs are Africa’s Hunters of the Night (1×50’) and Scandinavia’s Hidden Paradises (1×50’).

Karolina Kaminska 09-09-2021 ©C21Media

