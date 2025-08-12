Viasat-3 upcycles Irish home renovation format The Salvage Squad for Hungarian audiences

Hungarian broadcaster Viasat-3 has commissioned a local language version of Irish sustainable home renovation format The Salvage Squad.

The 8×60’ series, to be locally titled REnoválók – Lakás újrahasznosítva, will be produced by Show&Game and is set to premiere this winter. The deal was announced by Belgian formats distributor Primitives.

Each episode of The Salvage Squad sees two households given a limited budget to transform their tired old interiors into visual showstoppers with only second-hand or up-cycled materials.

It was originally produced by Amino TV for Virgin Media TV Ireland, which recently commissioned a second series.