Viasat-3 upcycles Irish home renovation format The Salvage Squad for Hungarian audiences

Hungarian broadcaster Viasat-3 has commissioned a local language version of Irish sustainable home renovation format The Salvage Squad.

The 8×60’ series, to be locally titled REnoválók – Lakás újrahasznosítva, will be produced by Show&Game and is set to premiere this winter. The deal was announced by Belgian formats distributor Primitives.

Each episode of The Salvage Squad sees two households given a limited budget to transform their tired old interiors into visual showstoppers with only second-hand or up-cycled materials.

It was originally produced by Amino TV for Virgin Media TV Ireland, which recently commissioned a second series.

Neil Batey 12-08-2025 ©C21Media
